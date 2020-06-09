Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Sell

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

HI has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hillenbrand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

HI stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.77 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $30,060.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $161,602.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,717.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $189,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,962,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,013.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,932,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 403.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 548,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 439,333 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 437,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

