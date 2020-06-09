HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HENKY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of HENKY opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

