Smartsheet Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Smartsheet from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

SMAR opened at $45.58 on Monday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508,843 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 124.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $53,772,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,994,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,815,732.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $270,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 603,490 shares of company stock worth $29,011,887. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

