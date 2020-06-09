Smartsheet Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NYSE:SMAR)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Smartsheet from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

SMAR opened at $45.58 on Monday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508,843 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 124.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $53,772,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,994,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,815,732.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $270,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 603,490 shares of company stock worth $29,011,887. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Smartsheet Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of Per Share
Smartsheet Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of Per Share
Replimune Group Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of Per Share
Replimune Group Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of Per Share
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Raised by Northcoast Research
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Raised by Northcoast Research
Zurich Insurance Group Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group
Zurich Insurance Group Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group
Emergent Biosolutions Trading Down 21% After Insider Selling
Emergent Biosolutions Trading Down 21% After Insider Selling
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report