Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.09) Per Share

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Replimune Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.09) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.10).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.68, a current ratio of 14.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $849.35 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

