FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Raised by Northcoast Research (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $13.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.64.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $877.19.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,049.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $949.20 and a 200 day moving average of $832.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,087.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total value of $572,693.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,532,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,823 shares of company stock worth $22,198,758. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,059.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

