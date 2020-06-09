Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $36.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.59. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

