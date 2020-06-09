Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading Down 21% After Insider Selling

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)’s share price traded down 21% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $68.24 and last traded at $68.69, 2,624,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 418% from the average session volume of 506,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.91.

Specifically, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $575,115.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $478,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,785 shares of company stock valued at $14,322,937 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,833,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 161,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,781,000 after purchasing an additional 303,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 902,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,208,000 after purchasing an additional 287,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

