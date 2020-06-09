Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC cut their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.25.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.
