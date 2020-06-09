Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC cut their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.25.

TSE SAP opened at C$33.12 on Monday. Saputo has a one year low of C$29.31 and a one year high of C$42.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

