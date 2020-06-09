SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $80.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. SPS Commerce traded as high as $74.28 and last traded at $72.80, with a volume of 290400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPSC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $28,494.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,378 shares of company stock worth $6,051,488. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,487,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 962,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after purchasing an additional 286,473 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,214,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $8,437,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

