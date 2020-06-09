Zacks: Brokerages Expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $598.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to announce $598.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $595.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $602.00 million. NortonLifeLock posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $2,858,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $47,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

