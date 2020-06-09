Zacks: Brokerages Expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $598.74 Million

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to announce $598.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $595.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $602.00 million. NortonLifeLock posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $2,858,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $47,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chegg Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds
Chegg Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds
Zacks: Brokerages Expect NortonLifeLock Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $598.74 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect NortonLifeLock Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $598.74 Million
Express, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of Per Share
Express, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of Per Share
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Amazon.com Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
Amazon.com Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
Vista Outdoor Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
Vista Outdoor Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report