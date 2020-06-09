Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.16) Per Share

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXPR. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Express has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $132.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18). Express had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $210.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.44 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Express by 294.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 478,277 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Express by 280.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150,317 shares during the last quarter.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

