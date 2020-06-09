Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $2,529.75 and last traded at $2,523.00, with a volume of 2839587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,483.00.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,566.61.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,404.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,032.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

