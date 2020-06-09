Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vista Outdoor traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 20888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VSTO. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $650.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

