Baytex Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,006 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,435% compared to the average volume of 46 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy cut Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.21.
Baytex Energy stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $388.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.15. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.
