G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Price Up 4.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $15.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. G-III Apparel Group traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $17.39, approximately 39,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,761,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GIII. ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 30,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $228,465.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,049,981.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.49.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $405.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.84 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.