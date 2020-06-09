Ashford Hospitality Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,223 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,094% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. Research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 67,957 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 155,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

