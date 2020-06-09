Ashford Hospitality Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,223 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,094% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.
Shares of AHT stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. Research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.71.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
