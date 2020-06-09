Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,609 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,833% compared to the average daily volume of 135 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

In other news, CEO Marc Eisenberg acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,005.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 996,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,942.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,907 shares of company stock valued at $120,379 in the last ninety days. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $305.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.11.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

