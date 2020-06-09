Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AFI. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong Flooring presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

AFI stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.91. Armstrong Flooring has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.70 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vermette acquired 89,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $166,620.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $209,921.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFI. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 22.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 252,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,735,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 285,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

