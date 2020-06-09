Stifel Nicolaus Raises Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target to $12.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BSM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Black Stone Minerals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.22.

BSM stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 34,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 50,153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 573,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

