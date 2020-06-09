Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

NYSE:AYI opened at $114.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,619,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,707,000 after buying an additional 26,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,349,000 after acquiring an additional 457,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 114,116 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

