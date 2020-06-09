Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Vireo Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $2.87, approximately 77,118 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 38,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

CCHWF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vireo Health International in a research report on Monday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Vireo Health International in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vireo Health International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCHWF)

Columbia Care Inc produces and sells cannabis in the United States and the European Union. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

