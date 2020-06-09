Euro Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Stock Price Up 66.6%

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) shares rose 66.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Euro Sun Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Euro Sun Mining alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.