Legend Mining (ASX:LEG) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Legend Mining Ltd (ASX:LEG) traded down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), 7,832,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 21.54, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider Mark Wilson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($42,553.19).

Legend Mining Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, zinc, silver, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Rockford project that covers a total area of 2,379 square kilometers located in the Fraser Range district of Western Australia.

