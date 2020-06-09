Legend Mining (ASX:LEG) Shares Down 5.9%

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Legend Mining Ltd (ASX:LEG) traded down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), 7,832,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 21.54, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider Mark Wilson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($42,553.19).

Legend Mining Company Profile (ASX:LEG)

Legend Mining Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, zinc, silver, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Rockford project that covers a total area of 2,379 square kilometers located in the Fraser Range district of Western Australia.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vireo Health International Stock Price Up 2.1%
Vireo Health International Stock Price Up 2.1%
Sonic Healthcare Shares Up 0.8%
Sonic Healthcare Shares Up 0.8%
Cresco Labs Shares Up 12.3%
Cresco Labs Shares Up 12.3%
Euro Sun Mining Stock Price Up 66.6%
Euro Sun Mining Stock Price Up 66.6%
Legend Mining Shares Down 5.9%
Legend Mining Shares Down 5.9%
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6%
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report