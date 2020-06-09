iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Trading Down 0.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $25.98, 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

