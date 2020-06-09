Teaminvest Private Group (ASX:TIP) Trading Down 3.4%

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (ASX:TIP)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.56 ($0.40) and last traded at A$0.56 ($0.40), approximately 32,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.58 ($0.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 million and a P/E ratio of -12.17.

Teaminvest Private Group Company Profile (ASX:TIP)

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in equity and debt investments in small medium enterprises. The firm seeks to invest in companies based in Australia. It seeks to invest in companies having annual revenue greater then AUD 2.5 million ( $1.72 million) per annum. Teaminvest Private Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

