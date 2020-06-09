Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Stock Price Up 7%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) rose 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.61, approximately 63,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 19,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

YGRAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

