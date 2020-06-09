Infraestructura Energetica Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Shares Down 7.4%

Infraestructura Energetica Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89, 580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Infraestructura Energetica Nova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05.

Infraestructura Energética Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Gas and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

