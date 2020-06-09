Head to Head Review: Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) vs. Eca Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) and Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Eca Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroquest Energy $87.10 million 0.00 -$9.55 million N/A N/A Eca Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.99 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Eca Marcellus Trust I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petroquest Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroquest Energy N/A N/A N/A Eca Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Petroquest Energy and Eca Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroquest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Eca Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Eca Marcellus Trust I beats Petroquest Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. On November 6, 2018, PetroQuest Energy, Inc. along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Eca Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells. ECA Marcellus Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

