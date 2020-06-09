Reviewing Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) and Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) and Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and Abraxas Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum 8.35% -11.65% 7.11% Abraxas Petroleum 43.17% 9.26% 3.45%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ultra Petroleum and Abraxas Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Abraxas Petroleum 1 5 0 0 1.83

Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.72%. Given Abraxas Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Abraxas Petroleum is more favorable than Ultra Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

Ultra Petroleum has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and Abraxas Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum $892.50 million 0.03 $85.21 million $0.76 0.18 Abraxas Petroleum $149.17 million 0.50 $57.82 million N/A N/A

Ultra Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum.

Summary

Abraxas Petroleum beats Ultra Petroleum on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in approximately 114,000 gross acres in Wyoming. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

