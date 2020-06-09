Critical Contrast: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) & Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 51.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares StoneCo and Pegasystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $626.01 million 17.42 $203.54 million $0.70 56.16 Pegasystems $911.38 million 8.69 -$90.43 million ($1.25) -79.07

StoneCo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 28.63% 13.25% 4.31% Pegasystems -9.03% -16.20% -8.22%

Risk and Volatility

StoneCo has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for StoneCo and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 2 8 0 2.80 Pegasystems 0 0 7 0 3.00

StoneCo currently has a consensus target price of $40.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.26%. Pegasystems has a consensus target price of $112.29, suggesting a potential upside of 13.60%. Given Pegasystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than StoneCo.

Summary

StoneCo beats Pegasystems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides digital process automation products for businesses with capabilities to automate industry-specific business processes. In addition, the company offers Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; and guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and high tech, communications and media, insurance, government, consumer services, and life sciences markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

