Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Frasers Group PLC (LON:FRAS)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 386.31 ($4.92) and last traded at GBX 367.40 ($4.68), 670,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367.20 ($4.67).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 266.73.

In other Frasers Group news, insider David Brayshaw purchased 6,157 shares of Frasers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £11,390.45 ($14,497.20).

Frasers Group Company Profile (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, House of Fraser Retail, European Sports Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.