CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Trading Down 4.1%

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.55, approximately 45,213 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 142,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CNS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

