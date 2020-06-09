Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG) Shares Up 0.5%

Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10, 330 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Get Stabilis Energy alerts:

Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stabilis Energy stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the quarter. Stabilis Energy comprises 0.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Stabilis Energy worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Stabilis Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Stabilis Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.