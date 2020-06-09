MSL Solutions (ASX:MPW) Shares Up 26.2%

MSL Solutions Ltd (ASX:MPW)’s share price shot up 26.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), 2,456,012 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of $17.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.07.

About MSL Solutions (ASX:MPW)

MSL Solutions Limited provides hosted, software as a service, and on-site deployed solutions to clients in the sport, leisure, and hospitality sectors in APAC, EMEA, and North America. The company's MPower platform connects member organization's business software and data needs to enhance guest engagement, loyalty, gain business efficiencies, and governance.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for MSL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.