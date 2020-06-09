IQGeo Group (LON:IQG) Trading 0.8% Higher

IQGeo Group PLC (LON:IQG)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.80), approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.80).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16.

In other IQGeo Group news, insider Max Royde acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £9,150 ($11,645.67). Insiders have purchased a total of 107,527 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,728 over the last three months.

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in North America, Europe, and Japan. It provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

