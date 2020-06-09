Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Shares Up 1.4%

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 97.10 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.25), 494 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.10 ($1.24).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

About Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC)

Induction Healthcare Group PLC operates as a healthcare technology company in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers Induction Switch, a mobile application module that provides directory, document sharing, secure messaging services to enable healthcare professionals communicate with each other. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

