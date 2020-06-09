Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) shares traded down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $35.69, 1,484,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,855% from the average session volume of 75,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cerence in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerence in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cerence in the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cerence in the fourth quarter valued at $3,394,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerence during the fourth quarter worth about $7,069,000.

There is no company description available for Cerence Inc

