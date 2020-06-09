Circle Property (LON:CRC) Shares Down 2.3%

Circle Property PLC (LON:CRC)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 167.80 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 171 ($2.18), 1,233 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.23).

The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 194.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Circle Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.