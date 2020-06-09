Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Trading 1.9% Higher

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.55, 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.