Idp Education (ASX:IEL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Idp Education Ltd (ASX:IEL)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$14.06 ($9.97) and last traded at A$14.88 ($10.55), approximately 1,340,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$14.91 ($10.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is A$17.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.01.

In other news, insider Andrew Barkla purchased 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.65 ($7.55) per share, with a total value of A$30,001.05 ($21,277.34).

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online students recruitment, and shared services.

