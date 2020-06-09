Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Shares Down 29.8%

Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD)’s share price was down 29.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 142,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 36,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

About Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International, Inc provides altitude training equipment. Its product line includes from personal at home use machines to integrated environmental rooms and chambers. The company was formerly known as Titan Computer Services, Inc and changed its name to Altitude International, Inc in June 2018.

