INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Shares Down 0%

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) shares were down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.42, approximately 55,962 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 106,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFJPY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. INFORMA PLC/S presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

