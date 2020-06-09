Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E (NYSE:TNP.PE) Trading 1.8% Higher

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E (NYSE:TNP.PE) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $20.20, 15,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E (NYSE:TNP.PE)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

