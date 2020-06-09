Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10, approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

