Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731 over the last ninety days. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4,705.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $32,666,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 28.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,315,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,245,000 after buying an additional 958,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $24,094,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Silgan by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

