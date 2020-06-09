Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) to report sales of $55.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $57.30 million. Meet Group reported sales of $52.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full year sales of $232.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $240.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meet Group.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Meet Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MEET shares. ValuEngine downgraded Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.74.

Shares of MEET stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. Meet Group has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $443.01 million, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 751,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $4,515,962.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meet Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 499,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 49,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 68,154 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Meet Group in the first quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 55,438 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

