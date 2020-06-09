Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.32 and last traded at $29.35, approximately 62,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 60,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

