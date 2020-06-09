Brokerages Anticipate Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will report $40.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.76 billion to $42.28 billion. Kroger posted sales of $37.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $126.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.42 billion to $130.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $127.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.09 billion to $131.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kroger.

Several analysts have commented on the company. CSFB upped their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

