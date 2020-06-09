Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Xiaomi Corp (OTCMKTS:XIACF) fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.67, 85,004 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 912,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

XIACF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xiaomi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

