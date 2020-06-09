$33.45 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to report sales of $33.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.83 million and the lowest is $31.46 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $35.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $143.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.28 million to $148.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $141.05 million, with estimates ranging from $133.81 million to $144.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 370,818 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 248,348 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 371.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 300,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 237,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDR opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $138.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.